The United States intends to change the rules of spying on suspicious citizens

By Maria Batterburyon

США намерены изменить правила слежки за подозрительными гражданами

In the White house consider the possibility of changing the rules the introduction of surveillance of citizens suspected of threatening national security. About this newspaper the Wall Street Journal , citing sources.

It is noted that high-ranking officials in Washington including consider changes in the Act of covert surveillance for the purposes of foreign intelligence (FISA).

According to the publication, they propose to introduce a provision allowing the competent authorities after the completion of the surveillance to inform the citizens about the fact that they were monitored.

Currently, the initiative is still under discussion.

Some of the staff of the office of the President fear that the proponents of change “can go too far,” but working on the amendments, the officials claim that innovations will not concern the major powers of the authorities for supervision.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
