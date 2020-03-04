The United States is prepared to inflict on Russia another blow due to the lawlessness in the occupied territory…

Us lawmakers continue the policy of support of Ukraine in connection with aggression against the Russian Federation. Thus, the Committee on foreign Affairs, house of representatives, the U.S. Congress approved the bill “About support of religious freedom in Ukraine”, which is designed to withstand the abuses of Russia’s religious freedoms in the occupied territories of Ukraine in the Donbas and Crimea.

This writes the “Voice of America”.

“Russia has carried out gross violations of religious freedoms in those territories. In particular, this conclusion, torture, forced hospitalization in a mental institution, and more. And this at a time when 13 thousand people died during the conflict in the Donbass region. By the laws concerning military conflicts, including the Geneva conventions, the Russian Federation responsible for a violation of the religious freedoms in the territory, which it occupied and controls, “—said during the Committee hearings, Republican Congressman Joe Wilson.

If approved, the act requires the U.S. President to account for particularly significant violations of religious freedoms in these areas when making decisions, by definition, Russia is a country that is of particular concern.

According to Congressman Michael McCall, in the case of the bill, the US government will be forced to take decisions taking into account the fact that Russia is a country that is of particular concern for violations of religious freedoms and persecution of Russian religious groups, are on the Ukrainian territories occupied or controlled by Russia.

Also under the bill, the us government will have to make certain steps in relation to Russia: public condemnation of her actions, canceling cultural and scientific exchanges, state and other visits, the cancellation or suspension of assistance from the us government, private and international institutions, the imposition of sanctions.

The bill also clearly States that Russia is responsible for violations of religious freedoms in the territories that it controls, not only within its borders.

“This bill will allow the US President to take into account Russia’s violation of religious freedoms not only in Russia but also in Ukraine, which Russia occupied control through armed groups which it manages. This bill is a strong and clear signal to Moscow: the United States will require you to liability for violation of human rights and religious freedoms in Ukraine. We will continue to be with the brave people of Ukraine, and all people who love freedom,” said Republican Congressman Joe Wilson.

Legislators claim that this document will enable the government to take concrete steps to protect religious freedom in Ukraine.

“We will fight back against the tyrannical Russian regime that constantly violates the human rights of religious institutions on the territory of Ukraine, which the Russians occupied. On the territories they stole from Ukraine after the invasion of Crimea in 2014,” — said at the hearing Congressman Scott Perry.

The newspaper reminds that last year the US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo has identified Russia as a country that is under special attention because it allowed significant violations.

