The United States launched a rocket Atlas V with a military communications satellite

From the spaceport at Cape Canaveral (Florida, USA) has launched a heavy launch vehicle Atlas V 551. It put into orbit a military communications satellite from the AEHF cost of about $1 billion.

Atlas V 551 launched on March 26 in 22.18 in Kiev.

40 seconds before the scheduled start at 20.57 the countdown was suspended due to a failure of the computer systems.

For an hour the problem was identified and addressed.

Given the current mission total number of launches of the Atlas V has reached 80.

Atlas V – disposable two-stage rocket, which is considered one of the most reliable, because all the launches were successful. Its made by an American company ULA.

Source: ULA