The United States lifted sanctions against several Russian companies

The US has excluded from the sanction list at the North Korea two Russian companies associated with the oil and gas sector.

This is stated in the message of the American Ministry of Finance.

From the black list removed Vladivostok “Primornefteproduct” and registered in Moscow “JSC is an Independent oil and gas company”. Mentioned and other legal entities, under which he is known in these companies.

The same document imposes sanctions against two Chinese nationals.

Restrictive measures against the companies, was introduced in connection with the supply of banned goods to North Korea. RIA Novosti notes that this occurred in June of 2017 in connection with the development of the nuclear program of Pyongyang. Then the Council of national safety of the USA has compiled a list of measures to prevent North Korea from global financial system. In particular, it was assumed the introduction of “secondary sanctions” against banks or firms that conducted business with the DPRK.