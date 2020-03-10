The United States sent to Europe, B-2 bombers

The US threw in Europe strategic bombers B-2 Spirit, transmit foreign media with reference to the European command of the U.S. armed forces, reports BAGNET.

As it became known, the American planes have already arrived at the airbase in the Portuguese Azores.

It is reported that they will take part in the exercises.

“The planes will operate at various military installations in the area of responsibility of the European command,” — said in the message.

The number of bombers is not specified.