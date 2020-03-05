The United States showed “super-fast” rocket trump

The American company Lockheed Martin showed the image of the promising “super-fast” (or hypersonic) missile system AGM-183A Air Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW), according to Defence Blog.

The publication writes that the AGM-183A ARRW developed for Military-air forces of the USA to counter the weapons of the last generation of China and Russia. Initial operational readiness of the rocket — 2022 financial year.

We will remind, in February, the President of the United States Donald trump said that the country “is super-fast missile.”