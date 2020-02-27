The United States urges Russia to fulfill something impossible

The United States urged Russia to end its occupation of Crimea and the persecution of the Crimean Tatars.

This is stated in the statement of the US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

“27 Feb sixth anniversary of Russia’s attempts to Annex the Crimean Peninsula of Ukraine, and the United States confirm that Crimea – is Ukraine. As highlighted in our Crimean Declaration, signed in July 2018, the United States does not recognize and will never recognize Russia’s claim to sovereignty over the Peninsula. We call on Russia to end its occupation of Crimea”, – said in a statement.

Pompeo noted that the Russian occupation of Crimea and the increasing militarization of the Peninsula are a threat to common security.

“The Russian occupation authorities continue to violate human rights and fundamental freedoms, brutally forcing to silent civil society and the media and limiting freedom of religion. More than 80 people from the Crimea, including members of the Crimean Tatar community, was jailed by Russia – and some tortured – for their peaceful opposition to the occupation,” – said in a statement.

The document stresses that the members of the Crimean Tatar community continue to be subjected to unreasonable searches in their homes and mosques, surveillance and intimidation by the occupying authorities, restrictions on cultural activities and the criminalization of their representative body, the Mejlis.

“The occupation authorities severely restrict freedom of religion, persecute believers for bogus charges of terrorism and seized the Cathedral of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in Simferopol. The United States calls on Russia to release all Ukrainian, which she was illegally imprisoned in retaliation for their peaceful dissent, and to end the abuse of fundamental freedoms by Russia in the Crimea,” said Pompeo.