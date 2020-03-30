The United States will not pay for the safety of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, – trump

The US President Donald trump said that the country will not pay for the safety of members of the Royal family of Britain. He suggested that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle alone to pay for the cost of security, when they settled in Los Angeles, writes the Daily Mail.

It is worth noting that the US President decides whether members of the Royal family have diplomatic protection in the country. According to some, the Duke, the Duchess of Sussex, as well as their child Archie this week moved from Canada to USA to start his new life in Los Angeles.

Trump said that he is a great friend and admirer of the British Queen Elizabeth II, but the United States will not pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to a source close to Buckingham Palace, the Prince will no longer be classified as “persons with international protection”, when he completes the final phase of the “Mexica” (the couple will officially cease to carry out Royal duties on 1 April).