The United States will send a dollar to the quarantine because of the coronavirus: what do we know

The Federal reserve system of the United States because of the epidemic of the coronavirus dollar bills from China will be sent to the quarantine.

Reported by the Japan Times. The publication States that the new procedures “provide a longer period of retention” cuts, which came from abroad. So that the currency coming to America from China or other Asian States, will be kept for at least seven to ten days before it begins processing.

Check dollars

But if the epidemic continues to spread, health authorities in the United States or the state Department can further strengthen precautionary measures. While the fed claim that a lack of cash even in this case, it will not be, as in the vaults of sufficient currency, which if necessary can enter into circulation.

Author

Andrew Dougan