The US and the Taliban signed a historic agreement (video)

USA and the Islamic movement “Taliban” have signed an agreement designed to launch the peace process in Afghanistan and to put an end to the long war that claimed tens of thousands of lives and cost billions of dollars.

USA hope with the agreement to return home 13 thousand troops in Afghanistan, writes Bi-bi-si.

BREAKING: The US and Taliban have signed a historic peace deal in which the US has agreed to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan within 14 months. For more on this breaking story, head here: https://t.co/b5RzwRuX8l pic.twitter.com/v6pPxsJwk2 — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 29, 2020

As follows from the agreement, the US will withdraw troops in 14 months, if the Taliban would abide by the agreement. The Taliban has promised to make Afghanistan never again became a hotbed of extremist groups.

After signing the agreement, according to the presence at the signing in Doha Secretary Mike Pompeo, must start peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

“The United States, its allies, and the Coalition will complete the withdrawal of remaining forces from Afghanistan within 14 months after the announcement of the joint Declaration and the agreement between the US and the Taliban — said in the text of the agreement.

US troops entered Afghanistan almost 19 years ago after the attacks of 11 September 2001. The longest military campaign in American history.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani expressed the hope that through the agreement the cease-fire in Afghanistan will be permanent.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, in January, the Islamists of the Taliban downed the aircraft with the us military, including senior officers.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter