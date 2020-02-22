The US has charged Russia of coronavirus

Russia launched in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram massive campaign of misinformation about the coronavirus COVID-19, pumping panic. This conclusion was made by the U.S. state Department. Earlier, Russia started sending fake news about the coronavirus in Ukraine.

The purpose of this campaign, according to American diplomats, is undermining global efforts to fight the epidemic.

“Spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, Russia is trying to threaten public security, distracting from the global response in the healthcare sector”, — said acting assistant Secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia Philip Reeker.

In particular, as AFP reports, Pro-Russian bots dispersed in social networks, the assertion that the virus is nothing more than an attempt by the USA to conduct economic warfare with China (as an option — biological weapons developed by the CIA, or part of Western efforts to spread anti-Chinese rhetoric).

The global aim of this campaign is damaging the image of USA worldwide, came to the conclusion in the state Department.

We will remind, in Russia’s Yekaterinburg, the local Cossacks created the so-called “grafting patrols” — they detain men of Asian appearance and “everyone who sneezes”, and then assign to the clinic to test for coronavirus.

