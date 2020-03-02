The US imposes double check passengers for mers – trump
The United States authorities will introduce a double-check of passengers who had previously been in countries with a high risk of spread of the novel coronavirus. This was announced by the President of the United States Donald trump on his Twitter page.
“The coronavirus in addition to the checks “before boarding” of passengers arriving from certain countries with high risk or areas of these countries, they will also be checked when they arrive in America,” he wrote.