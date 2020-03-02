The US surgeon General spoke about the prevention of coronavirus

The main U.S. surgeon General, the surgeon Jerome Adams appealed to the society to cease to buy masks for the prevention of coronavirus Covid-19. A message he wrote in his Twitter.

“Seriously, people, stop buying the mask! This could seriously hinder the work of doctors who will not be able to operate normally and to care for patients without them (masks – ed.). This endangers them and the rest of the population,” wrote the doctor.

In his opinion, the best prevention of infection of the coronavirus is hand washing and avoiding places with large concentrations of people.

Also, the doctor recommends to get a flu shot, so as not to burden the already busy physicians the problems for this disease.