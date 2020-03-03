The USSR and God will enter into the Russian Constitution

Russian President Vladimir Putin offers to prescribe in the Constitution the succession of the country from the Soviet Union.

According to TASS, this was announced by Vice-speaker of the state Duma Pyotr Tolstoy.

According to Volodin, new edits that Putin submitted to the Duma, providing for the succession of Russia from the Soviet Union.

There’s also edit, which prohibit actions and calls for the alienation of parts of the territory of the Russian Federation.

“The most important heritage of the Russian Federation”, in accordance with the amendments of Putin, are children.

Volodin said that Putin also introduced an amendment, which enshrines the use of the Russian language throughout the country, but gives the right to the republics to establish a national language as a state.

Putin also proposed to fix in the Constitution marriage as the Union of a man and a woman.

Also in the Constitution was to be drafted amendment referring to God.

“The Russian Federation, United by a thousand-year history, preserving the memory of ancestors who have conveyed to us the ideals and faith in God, and the continuity of the development of the Russian state, recognizes the historically established state unity”.