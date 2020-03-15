The Vatican canceled all Easter events: the latest data on pandemic coronavirus

As of March 15, coronavirus COVID-19 were found in 155 countries. Officially recorded 157 thousand 844 cases. Recovered 75 thousand 954 persons. Died 5 846 patients. The mortality rate is 7%. In severe or critical condition 649 5 are infected.

Over the past day revealed 1 242 new cases. The first positive found in Uzbekistan, Central African Republic, GUAM. The highest number of new cases were recorded in Belgium — 197. Second place on this indicator is Malaysia — 190 new infected. In third place was Austria — 145 people.

China still ranks first in the number of deaths of infected COVID-19 — 3 199 people. For the last day here died another 10 patients. Second place in Italy — 1 441 fatal. In this day one of the infected in the country died. Third place is held by the Iran — 611 dead.

In the United States marked a sharp jump in new cases. The day here has identified an additional 102 people with COVID-19. Just did 60 of those infected. This forced the American government to take drastic restrictive measures to stop the spread of coronavirus. US President, Donald trump declared on March 14 that its prohibition on the entry of citizens of European countries from March 17 also applies to the UK and Ireland.

Trump also said that passed the test for COVID-19. The result is negative.

But Vice-President Mike Pence still has not passed the test, while continuing to perform their duties without any restrictions. The white house has not commented on why the second person in the state has not passed still test.

Meanwhile coronavirus increasingly intervenes in the political life of the United States. It became known that the authorities of the two States — Georgia and Louisiana — have decided to postpone the primaries. In Georgia, the Republican primary in the presidential race 2020 was supposed to go on March 24. They are now scheduled for may 19. In Louisiana they were going to be held on 4 April, but was postponed because of the coronavirus on June 20.

It is not clear whether primaries will be held March 17 in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio. While intra-party elections were held in 24 U.S. States. Of the 11 candidates from the Democratic party in the race remain the only two — former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden and the Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders. Leader Biden, who got 890 votes of the required 1 191 for victory. Sanders while 736 votes. A single candidate in US presidents from Democratic party must call a Congress, which was scheduled for the end of July. But now the pandemic coronavirus can make adjustments to the timing or form of its holding. Recall that the Republicans absolute leader is the current President Donald trump.

By the way, he announced the state of emergency throughout the country due to the pandemic. This will allow the States in which the situation is most dangerous, to ask for aid from the Federal budget, which assumes for these purposes the provision of $ 50 billion.

In connection with state of emergency across the country are canceled mass events. Paused all the major sports, including the championship of the USA on baseball. Closed museums, theatres, restaurants and cafes. Hollywood studios cancel not only the premiere of new films, but also postpone shooting various projects. One of the latest injured new “Batman”.

In Los Angeles either abolished or postponed indefinitely 40th ceremony anteprime “Golden raspberry”. Her first time in the history intended to show on live television.

Tough measures introduced Spain. Madrid today, according to the Robert Koch Institute (Germany), is one of the “international risk zones”, which are the nidus of COVID-19. Residents of the country with a population of 47 million people ordered to leave their homes only in exceptional cases. These include grocery shopping, visiting pharmacies or hospitals, as well as the need to go to work. All public transport switched to a mode of “reduced load”. This means sharply reducing the number of buses, trains, ferries carrying passengers. The police and army of Spain in a state of high alert.

The authorities of Estonia and Latvia closed the borders of the republics and impose quarantine on all areas. In Lithuania it shall enter into force from midnight of March 16 and will run until March 30, said the Prime Minister Saulius Squirrels.

The citizens of Lithuania during this period it is forbidden to travel abroad. An exception is made for living or working in foreign countries. Entry into the country, in addition to the Lithuanians, will only be permitted to foreigners with a residence permit, diplomats and servicemen and support staff of NATO military bases. In addition, prior to March 19, opened a transit corridor for third country nationals returning to their country of residence. Reduced number of border posts, which will be implemented through the entry into the country. Transportation of goods via Lithuania is not yet limited.

From March 13 in the Republic closed all educational institutions and kindergartens. For pupils and students organized distance learning. And on March 16, closes all restaurants, cafes, night clubs, stores, shops. Will be banned from visiting cultural, entertainment, sports facilities, and conducting all events and meetings not only indoors but also outside. Prime Minister urged to waive cash payments and switch to electronic.

Estonia closed the border on March 17. Entry will only be granted to nationals, foreigners with a residence permit residing in Estonia and persons without citizenship. This was announced by Prime Minister jüri Ratas. Entry is still allowed, foreign citizens, members of families which live in Estonia. All arrivals from abroad will need to comply with mandatory two-week quarantine.

Will be allowed to transit through the territory of Estonia to persons who have no symptoms caused by coronavirus pneumonia COVID-19. Still allowed and international freight services. On the border will be tested not only documents, but also the presence of symptoms of the coronavirus. Temporary restrictions on crossing the border remain in effect until a separate decision of the authorities. The government encourages Estonians to temporarily refrain from traveling to other countries. Prior to may 1 has already closed all the schools, museums, cinemas, sports and entertainment companies. Prohibited public events.

In Israel, due to coronavirus postponed the trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The first meeting was scheduled for March 17. It was postponed until may 24.

The state of emergency introduced on 16 March to 15 April in Kazakhstan. The decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Limit the operation of large stores, shopping centers, cinemas, theatres, exhibitions and other objects with a mass congestion of people. The quarantine covers the entire territory of the country. It is prohibited to hold public events, including family. Planned large-scale sanitation and anti-epidemic measures, which will involve the military and the police. Limited crossing of the state border in both directions by all modes of transport. These measures shall not apply on entry for citizens of Kazakhstan, who is now abroad. They will be able to return home. Cancelled the parade on 9 may.

Sunday, March 15, the Vatican announced the cancellation of all the Easter public events, including worship within Holy week. They will be “without physical participation of the faithful”. Pope Francis will hold an audience and to communicate with people in the format of the video. This also applies to Easter worship. Behind them can be observed in real time on the official website of the Vatican. Recall that in this year the Catholics celebrate Easter on April 12.

But the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) does not plan to abandon the liturgies, even in the case of a sharp rise in the number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia. This was stated by the head of the Synodal Department for external Church relations Metropolitan Hilarion. “I promise you that we will not close the temples or to cancel worship services”, — he said on air of the TV channel “Russia-24”.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter