The Venice Commission has abandoned the session due to coronavirus

In connection with the epidemic of the coronavirus which swept Italy, the constitutional-legal expert body of the Council of Europe – Venice Commission decided not to hold plenary session in Venice. This was reported on the organization’s page on Twitter.

“Due to the spread of the coronavirus in Northern Italy, the extended Bureau of the Venice Commission made the decision not to hold a plenary meeting or other regular meeting in Venice,” – said in the message.

