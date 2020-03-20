The vernal equinox 2020: what you can and cannot do

Photo: unsplash.com

March 20 — the vernal equinox. The day marks the full revival of the Earth. Spring equinox (Vernal Equinox) — one of the most unique natural phenomena, the essence of which, scientifically speaking, is that “at the time of the equinox the center of the Sun in its apparent motion along the Ecliptic crosses the celestial equator”.

In ancient times, spring was determined by the sun and the day of the vernal equinox began the spring and renewal in nature, from this point the sun conquered the darkness and began the revival and rebirth of nature.

Note that the New year in some countries, such as Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan — almost all countries of the Great silk road, begins on this day.

The spring equinox in 2020, took place on 20 March at 05:49 Kyiv time. This means that day and night are equal now. From that moment began the astronomical spring in the Northern hemisphere, the duration of each new day grew and grows until the summer solstice.

The tradition of the holiday and its history

The day of the vernal equinox the ancient Slavs had a special meaning. Because in the old days without Central heating and other creature comforts to survive the cold winter was Oh so easy. So the Sun was worshipped as a deity, and the return of warmth spring is coming and the people rejoiced much.

These days the Sun singing songs of praise, thanked him and asked for protection and assistance. The days of the vernal equinox, the Slavs were called by Comoedia. The celebration of Comodity were delayed for two weeks: during this time, you had to have time to say goodbye to Winter, to burn effigies of Madder (Winter), solemnly to celebrate spring and the beginning of the old Slavonic New year.

Slavs baked cookies in the shape of birds-larks. They believed that these cookies can bring health for the whole year. Also, the dough was mixed into a variety of small items, and by the fact that someone got it, wondered about the future.

It was also customary to throw cookies in the air: the more times you throw, the more health will get in the new year. Head larks traditionally gave a pet to keep them healthy.

On the day of the vernal equinox was considered protalinki and believed that if you counted them forty pieces, all this year will be good. And again, until midnight on the vernal equinox do not go to sleep. We must listen, not do you hear a crackle, hum: that is considered a “break year.” The one who heard the mysterious sound, a large fortune, so in the old days the most resistant did not sleep a wink that night.

Spring equinox: what not to do in this day and what you need

Strongly not recommended:

You can’t sort things out, to start the conflict — one need only think of the good and to make itself in advance of a positive desire.

You should also not refuse forgiveness: it is in this turning from all points of view, the point is to let go of past mistakes, to forgive the most serious offenses, to correct the accumulated error and to receive forgiveness

Try not to pull him into a new period, the old dirt — like material (the eve to do spring cleaning the house) and spiritual (this day is great for cleansing meditations: they energize, help to maintain health and vigor for the coming months).

The ancients believed that the vernal equinox is the day when the impure force has great power and strength. This day can not think about the bad, all negative thoughts can very quickly become a reality.

Sad, the vernal Equinox is impossible in any case, otherwise, and will spend this year in gloom and miserable. As joyful and fun will be held this day, the better will be the entire year.

What to do:

The most important sign of the spring equinox for our thoughts and desires. Here are just wishes this day come true, thoughts materialists.

On the day of the vernal equinox should plan for the future. This should be done on paper. There are a few rules which should adhere to: articulate their plans clearly, to the smallest detail (if you want a car, specify the name of the brand, color, etc.); create their plans in a positive form (mentally visualize that you already have what you want) mark with the date to which you would like to accomplish what you want.

Also on the day of the vernal equinox we need to get rid of negative thoughts. Compose on paper a list of everything that has bothered you in the past year and burn it. This ritual will free you from negativity.

Divination

The spring equinox was considered a magical day. And after sunset the young girls proceeded to divination.

Baked cakes and raw dough put small items. And each item represented something. If the lady pulled out the cakes with a ring inside — be prepared this year for the wedding. Coin — to wealth, the key to inheritance, bead — pregnancy, just to meet soul mate.

Popular and meditation. A girl lights a candle, sits in a chair and relaxes. Next is the life they wanted. It’s like she lives in a huge house, drives a luxury car. And the list goes on what you want. It is believed that on this day the heavens will hear you, and life will gradually change.

In order to find out the name of her future husband, before a dream it is necessary to write on seven leaves of seven men’s names and put them under the pillow. In the morning, without a word, get one and read. Our ancestors believed that all this will come true.