The victim at the party blogersha the man lived in the “Swedish family”: unexpected details

Wife and mistress Yuri Alferov, who died on the infamous bath party blogers Catherine Didenko in Moscow, has made an unexpected recognition. Women, one of whom was a colleague Didenko blogger Elena Pereverzeva — admitted that they not only knew about each other, but to live in a Threesome and was very happy.

According to Elena, before the tragedy, the jury wanted to “come out of the shadows” by telling relatives and friends about their unusual, but happy relationships.

The official widow of George Catherine also confirmed the non-standard relations.

“The last few months we have been extremely happy together”, — she wrote on the social network.

As reported by “FACTS”, at the party several people were in the pool, when there is poured 25 pounds of dry ice. The result was a chemical reaction, causing fans of photos had to be rescued.

