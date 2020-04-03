The victim of the quarantine: bored at home the Spaniard was attacked by half-naked with two swords at police (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Жертва карантина: заскучавший дома испанец напал полуголым с двумя мечами на полицию (видео)

Difficult situation in Spain, surpassing China for the number infected with the coronavirus, it seems, is beginning to affect the morale of some of the inhabitants of the country.

Thus, recently in the capital Madrid half-naked man, armed with two swords, not only violated the rules of quarantine, but also attacked the police, says Moskovskii Komsomolets, citing Europa Press.

It is reported that a naked chested man walked down the street in the area Moratalaz. He brandished a sword and shouted something. To the place called the police, but the man did not stop. He did not rest even then when he sent a rifle and began shooting in the air.

To apprehend the violator of the quarantine, had to use a police van. He drove straight at the man, trying to block it between the other cars. In response, the Spaniard started to hit the blades on the hood and windshield of cars. In the end, the man still managed to hold.

The police man said that if infected COVID-19, but does not want to spend time in quarantine. In addition, its aggressive actions, he explained that he had seen in the surrounding of the carriers of a dangerous contagion.

. Revealed in the last day 414 74 thousand new cases of infection. The number of deaths from the coronavirus is already 58 thousand 467 people.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article