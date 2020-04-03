The victim of the quarantine: bored at home the Spaniard was attacked by half-naked with two swords at police (video)

Difficult situation in Spain, surpassing China for the number infected with the coronavirus, it seems, is beginning to affect the morale of some of the inhabitants of the country.

Thus, recently in the capital Madrid half-naked man, armed with two swords, not only violated the rules of quarantine, but also attacked the police, says Moskovskii Komsomolets, citing Europa Press.

It is reported that a naked chested man walked down the street in the area Moratalaz. He brandished a sword and shouted something. To the place called the police, but the man did not stop. He did not rest even then when he sent a rifle and began shooting in the air.

Detenido en #Madrid que un individuo, con dos catanas, intentó agredir a varios agentes mientras decía estar contagiado. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OSyLlJkUfw — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 3, 2020

To apprehend the violator of the quarantine, had to use a police van. He drove straight at the man, trying to block it between the other cars. In response, the Spaniard started to hit the blades on the hood and windshield of cars. In the end, the man still managed to hold.

The police man said that if infected COVID-19, but does not want to spend time in quarantine. In addition, its aggressive actions, he explained that he had seen in the surrounding of the carriers of a dangerous contagion.

Revealed in the last day 414 74 thousand new cases of infection. The number of deaths from the coronavirus is already 58 thousand 467 people.

