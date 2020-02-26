The victim Weinstein rose McGowan commented on the verdict

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Жертва Вайнштейна Роуз МакГоуэн прокомментировала приговор суда

On February 24 in new York, a jury ruled on the controversial case of American film producer Harvey Weinstein and found him guilty of crimes of a sexual nature. In the first case, he faces up to 25 years imprisonment, the second – up to four years.

First the verdict the jury responded to Hollywood actress and the victim Harvey rose McGowan. In comments to the BBC star said in awe: “the Little girl I was when I was hurt, delighted… It’s a great day”.

It also joined other victims of the producer – with a collective letter, made Ashley Judd, Lucia Evans, Rosanna Arquette and 19 other prosecutors. They thanked all the women who are not afraid to speak out against Harvey.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article