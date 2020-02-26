The victim Weinstein rose McGowan commented on the verdict

On February 24 in new York, a jury ruled on the controversial case of American film producer Harvey Weinstein and found him guilty of crimes of a sexual nature. In the first case, he faces up to 25 years imprisonment, the second – up to four years.

First the verdict the jury responded to Hollywood actress and the victim Harvey rose McGowan. In comments to the BBC star said in awe: “the Little girl I was when I was hurt, delighted… It’s a great day”.

It also joined other victims of the producer – with a collective letter, made Ashley Judd, Lucia Evans, Rosanna Arquette and 19 other prosecutors. They thanked all the women who are not afraid to speak out against Harvey.