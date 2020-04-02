The Victoria’s Secret model alexina Graham hospitalized due to a coronavirus
Alexina Graham at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Photo: Getty Images
British model alexina Graham, who a year ago joined the “angels” Victoria’s Secret, told me about infection with coronavirus.
The star showed a photo from the hospital and told about the illness.
It’s scary: the first day I had diarrhea and vomiting, had a fever, and then I felt a strong chill. I had dizziness, I felt shortness of breath, couldn’t speak full sentences, my lungs just didn’t allow it. I was not able to walk independently to the bathroom, I needed help to get out of bed, I was hurt there”, — said alexina.
Even a supermodel has called on his followers to take seriously the pandemic coronavirus and stay home.
Some people are still not taking this seriously. They continue to get together and have parties. Please stay home alone or only with those with whom you live,” said alexina Graham.