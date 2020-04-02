The Victoria’s Secret model alexina Graham hospitalized due to a coronavirus

Alexina Graham at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Photo: Getty Images

British model alexina Graham, who a year ago joined the “angels” Victoria’s Secret, told me about infection with coronavirus.

The star showed a photo from the hospital and told about the illness.

It’s scary: the first day I had diarrhea and vomiting, had a fever, and then I felt a strong chill. I had dizziness, I felt shortness of breath, couldn’t speak full sentences, my lungs just didn’t allow it. I was not able to walk independently to the bathroom, I needed help to get out of bed, I was hurt there”, — said alexina.

Even a supermodel has called on his followers to take seriously the pandemic coronavirus and stay home.