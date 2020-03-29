The virus does not spare royals: dead Spanish Princess Maria Theresa

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Вирус не щадит и коронованных особ: умерла испанская принцесса Мария Тереза

Spanish Princess, Maria Teresa, died from the coronavirus COVID-19. This is the first victim of the infection among members of the Royal families of Europe. It is reported by news Agency EHA News.

86-year-old cousin of Spanish king Felipe VI, Princess Maria Teresa died at Paris, funeral was held in Madrid. King Philip VI and his wife Queen Letizia were tested for coronavirus, they were negative.

Maria Teresa was called the “red Princess” because of the commitment to “socialist monarchy”. It is both supported and monarchist party and criticized capitalism. She preached the search for a compromise instead of class struggle. The Princess had no children, she never married.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
