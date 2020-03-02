“The voice of the country” fell into separatist scandal and angry Ukrainians

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

In the broadcast of “voice of the country” represented party “from Abkhazia” (unrecognized Republic, part of Georgia).

This drew the attention of the journalist Alexander Voight on his page in Facebook. The network has raised a wave of indignation because of such antics.

“There are no words… If Georgia was “the Voice” and introduced some sort of singer with “DNR”. Some in Ukraine would be the reaction?” – said Voight.

«Голос країни» попал в сепаратистский скандал и разозлил украинцев

Journalist Andrew Glukhenkiy drew an analogy with the occupied Ukrainian Donbass.

“I wonder how soon with the pace of the Voice (Voice of the Country) begin to poke rags “DNR/LNR” live and serve the Kremlin occupied Ukrainian territory as a “country” which has arrived the party?” – he wrote.

Push! Signed! Read only the best!

Author

Catherine Lugovskaya

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article