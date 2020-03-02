“The voice of the country” fell into separatist scandal and angry Ukrainians

In the broadcast of “voice of the country” represented party “from Abkhazia” (unrecognized Republic, part of Georgia).

This drew the attention of the journalist Alexander Voight on his page in Facebook. The network has raised a wave of indignation because of such antics.

“There are no words… If Georgia was “the Voice” and introduced some sort of singer with “DNR”. Some in Ukraine would be the reaction?” – said Voight.

Journalist Andrew Glukhenkiy drew an analogy with the occupied Ukrainian Donbass.

“I wonder how soon with the pace of the Voice (Voice of the Country) begin to poke rags “DNR/LNR” live and serve the Kremlin occupied Ukrainian territory as a “country” which has arrived the party?” – he wrote.

Catherine Lugovskaya