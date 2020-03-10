The Walking Dead: actor jailed for biting a fan !

Share on Facebook

Amazing ! An actor from the series the Walking Dead is jailed for a reason that is very special ! It has attacked and bitten a fan.

The zombies are out ! An actor from the series the Walking Dead has assaulted one of his fans. And more ! He would have even bitten ! MCE TV you, therefore, reveals the whole story.

It is a story of unlikely ! An actor of the series zombie, The Walking Dead is, therefore, passed to the attack. As an undead, hence, man has bitten a poor woman. And yes ! this is Michael Mundy. It is in reality an actor appearing in the series.

His victim ? A fan of the tv series. But not only that ! She is also his wife. Michael Mundy and Beverly Jackson met eight years ago in the United Kingdom. The place of their meeting is logical : during the broadcast of their favorite series.

But Beverly Jackson confesses then that his companion has always been very violent with her. For two years, she has been the victim of violence by her husband.

The Walking Dead: reality version

The young woman was therefore found this difficult to our confreres from The Sun. She was far to imagine that this actor could be so cruel :” I fell in love with him. At the outset, it was very charming. And he has promised to help me to integrate the series. But it became more and more violent. “

Then the young woman explained the facts : ” He hit me in the face, I was bitten in the hands. But also in his arm and back. Then he gave me some kicks “. Too ! It is too much for Beverly. It has, therefore, filed a complaint against her husband. But she had already made a call to justice in 2019.

In fact, last November, the sentence was irrevocable. The actor of The Walking Dead has, therefore, been imprisoned. He then acknowledged the facts. But especially ! Michael is no longer able to approach his wife.