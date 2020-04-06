The Walking Dead season 10: an excerpt tease the grand return of Maggie !

Share on Facebook

In an excerpt from episode 16 of season 10 of The Walking Dead, Maggie reappears on the screen. His fans are hoping to see again !

While the series the Walking Dead tease his umpteenth episode of season 10, the character Maggie reappeared. His fans are wondering if she is back ! MCE tells you more.

His fans are getting impatient ! The episode 15 of season 10 of the series the Walking Dead, which aired on OCS, keeps its fans in suspense ! Yes, it was the last episode before the season final !

Up here, the spectators had to wait a week before discovering the next episode. But this time, the latter will have to wait a little longer !

In fact, episode 16 should not come out the next week as it is expected. Due to the Coronavirus, the series has had to postpone it ! But the showrunneuse Angela Kang do not know when it will come out.

In any case, OCS wants to keep them in suspense for the last episode of The Walking Dead. But fortunately, AMC has already unveiled a teaser for the season final ! And it promises to be crazy !

Also, one detail has not escaped the curious gaze of his fans ! Yes, they saw all the famous Maggie, disappeared in the middle of season 9.

The Walking Dead return to Maggie

In fact, fans of The Walking Dead sees Maggie in one of the excerpts from the season final. But that’s not all ! They can see also other characters.

First, Gabriel reassures the children Alexandriens. Also, Beta brings his horde to the hospital, a place where they are all confined in order to protect themselves.

In addition, the father of Gabriel also wishes to lend its support ! Then, this last discussion with RJ and Gracie to reassure them. Moreover, he does so in a funny way !

To try to calm down RJ and Gracie, the father of Gabriel evokes the union of communities. The reason for this ? This helps to make them stronger !

But Maggie then ? It does not come in aid to the last survivors ! No, she has much better things to do ! In fact, fans of The Walking Dead is seen by reading his letters.

And there, it is the drama ! In fact, Maggie discovers that his friends have new enemies ! Then, the survivor must leave the community of Georgia in more quickly. At MCE, we can’t wait to discover more.