The Walking Dead season 10: Carol in danger in episode 9 ! (VIDEO)

Season 10 of The Walking Dead will soon resume in the United States. Carol could well be in great danger in the rest of the season. Beware, the article contains spoilers !

THE CHARACTERS, SURROUNDED BY ZOMBIES

It’s been over a month that The Walking Dead is on break and fans were eager to find the rest of the season 10. The Whisperers have imposed on their territory and they declared war on the group Daryl. In fact, Alpha has made many victims, and she even killed Henry, the fis foster-Carol. Since that time, Carol does everything for revenge in Alpha but it does not hesitate to put his group in danger.

In the finale of the mid season of The Walking Dead, Carol has faced the Alpha, and she found herself trapped in a cave with his group. The characters are stuck since they are surrounded by zombies and there is no way out. Thus, everything leads us to believe that episode 9 of season 10 is going to put in the scene of numerous deaths. The fans were more well behaved because even Carol could see a sad fate.

You’re trapped in the cave – pick 3 survivors you want by your side. Cast your vote by RETWEETING gold LIKING your choice in the thread below. pic.twitter.com/NgrSsrf8pg — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 18, 2020

The Walking Dead : Carol, in great danger

Season 10 of The Walking Dead will return this Sunday, February 23, in the United States. The chain AMC has unveiled a teaser of this next episode and Carol is in great danger. The character will still be blocked and Carol could die. In the trailer, we can hear many of the zombies that encircle the group of Carol. Carol began to scream in the face of the zombies and the group will have to find a plan to get out quickly. So far, they are not at the end of their surprise.

In addition to the zombies, Carol and the other characters are going to have to deal with the Whisperers. In fact, dan‘s episode 9 of season 10, Alpha intends to finish with his enemies. As well, she is going to ask his troops to ensure that no sort of cave. Carol, Daryl, Magna and other people have almost no chance of escape. Because of this, we can already expect many of the victims at the return of The Walking Dead.