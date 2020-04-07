The Walking Dead season 10: Daryl and Judith separated in the teaser !

Share on Facebook

Fans of The Walking Dead will have to wait before you have the final episode of season 10. This episode promises many tensions.

The final episode of season 10 of The Walking Dead will not happen immediately. However, this season finale a few surprises in store for Daryl and Judith ! Beware, the article contains spoilers !

Season 10 of The Walking Dead does not lack action and the fans of the series have been able to make the meeting of the Whisperers. The latter are more threatening than ever, and they put in danger the other characters.

Daryl, Carol and the other characters were trapped by the Whisperers. Thus, these latter had to take refuge in a cave, and Carol has made bad decisions. In fact, the latter particularly wanted to avenge the death of his son.

As well, there have been many tensions and Connie could well be killed during the battle. Nevertheless, fans of The Walking Dead are going to have to patienter a bit before you see the final of the season 10.

In fact, this final episode was supposed to happen on 12 April in the United States. Nevertheless, because of the coronavirus, the production has not been able to finish the episode. This last episode of season 10 has not yet been mounted and it will happen ” later in the year “.

The Walking Dead : Daryl abandons Judith !

As well, the fans are impatient, and they’re all wondering when AMC will broadcast the episode. In the meantime, the chain has unveiled a trailer for the next episode. Beta is going to lead his troops to the Alexandriens and they will be trapped.

Because of this, the characters will have to be separate in order not to die in the face of the Whisperers. In the video, you can see that Daryl is seen in the obligation to separate himself from Judith. The little girl remains in a building with other people, and that he is going to.

Can be doubt that Daryl will be put in danger in order to save his own in the season finale of The Walking Dead. Thus, it may be handed Judith to another person in order to not endanger it.

In any case, this episode of The Walking Dead promises big tensions and Whiperers seem determined to kill their enemies. Because of this, we can already expect many deaths , as well as new alliances. Nevertheless, everyone is hoping that Judith will come out and find Daryl.