The Walking Dead season 10: fans angered by the death of Laura

One thing is for sure, the last episode of The Walking Dead has made a lot of noise. The fans do not seem to have appreciated the death of Laura.

Since the release of the first episode in 2010, The Walking Dead is a real hit. As well, the 10th season is already underway ! Nothing seems able to stop the production. He must believe that the faithful audience of the series does not get tired.

If there is one thing that the series The Walking Dead knows how to do is to surprise its audience. The last episode in date has not failed in his duty. On the Canvas, people don’t talk about it. A tragic event occurs, one of the characters headlights of the show is death !

You will have understood, this is the famous Laura. It is, therefore, in taking on Beta that the young woman had succumbed. In spite of his courage and a death worthy of the greatest, the audience of the series seems to be disappointed. And yes, it was attached to the pretty blonde !

Fans of The Walking Dead react to the death of Laura

After 3 seasons in TWD, the character of Lindsley Register is no more ! Now, it will be necessary to be done. If some hoped for a different outcome, the actress has herself confirmed that Laura is well and truly dead.

On the Canvas, the fans of the series have very quickly reacted. ” The Walking Dead was awesome this week. Am I wrong for Laura ! She deserved better” , ” Extremely talented and under-estimated. As a character and as an actress, you deserved better from the series out like that. Thank you for having given life to Laura “.

In the Face of such an engagement, the actress has decided to respond. Lindsley Register then said to his fans. A tribute may be made in the next episode ! It is, in any case, what the public hopes.