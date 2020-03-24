The Walking Dead season 10: Michonne leaves the series, and Rick is alive !

Share on Facebook

In the tenth season of The Walking Dead, Michonne bid farewell to the series ! But another character can make his return !

Michonne is going to leave The Walking Dead ! Sad news for the fans ! But another character could well make his grand return ! MCE TV tells you more !

We knew for months. Michonne will no longer be part of the cult series ” The Walking Dead “. A departure that has made it very, very sad fans of the series.

Only positive point : unlike many of his companions, Michonne has not been brutally killed or eaten by zombies!

Indeed, if “The Walking Dead” we had become accustomed to departures bloody, the treatment of the young woman is different !

The directors have decided to make its departure, the early movies focused on the character of Rick !

MICHONNE LEAVES THE WALKING DEAD

The young woman was a party in search of ammunition. These last were to be used to kill the Whisperers. But the destiny led him elsewhere.

Indeed, it has found clues that would suggest that Rick is not dead ! An incredible news for fans of the series ” The Walking Dead “.

She has found the boots of the father of Judith, as well as an old cell phone ! But that’s not all ! On this phone were etched on his face and that of his little girl !

Later, she met Virgil, the only inhabitant of the island. The latter gave him a strange confidence. Indeed, those cases which belong potentially to Rick, have been found in a boat failed ! But no one was in it !

Michonne had sensed right away that his companion was surely still alive ! Having obtained the blessing of Judith, she embarked on the trail of Rick !

We will not be able to follow this adventure in the next episodes of TWD ! However, we hope that we will find this plot in the movie centered on Rick ! There is more to do than wait !