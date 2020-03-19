The Walking Dead season 10: Negan makes a comeback !

Share on Facebook

Notice to fans of The Walking Dead ! In the next season, the character of Negan is going to make a lot more appearances !

Fans of the series The Walking Dead are waiting for the result anxiously ! Scheduled to open in October 2020, the next season is already a lot of noise ! In fact, rumors see the light of day ! MCE TV tells you more !

The filming of season 10 takes place in the United States. It is hoped that with the covid-19, the date of broadcast will not be delayed. The fans are already frustrated of having to wait until October.

Attention, if you haven’t seen episode 12, there will be spoilers ! So, in this episode, we learn that Carol has developed a plan that worked ! She wants to release Negan.

As a result, Carol has saved Negan but she had to kill Alpha, the leadeuse of the whisperers. It has therefore also had to be justified on the death of the latter. We will know later if Negan will accept it again.

The showrunneuse of The Walking Dead Angela Kang spoke on the link that kingdom Carol and Negan. According to her, they have drafted a plan together. They are therefore accomplices.

Negan is going to be more and more present in the season 10 of The Walking Dead !

She confided ” It is clear that Negan made a deal with Carol. We will explore the nature of this market and what’s going to happen next. Negan is going to have a lot of scenes very cool with the main characters (…). I’m excited that people can see it. “

As well, in season 10, we should expect to see Negan more often than before. Indeed, already at the end of season 9, he had more appearances. He saved the dog, Daryl, and Judith of the storm. The fans have realized that the character is going to evolve !

Angela Kang added,” I think that for the people who expect from us that we releases Negan, there will be a satisfactory answer. It is all the same a character who, in some way, tries to redeem himself.

“But there is Negan. This is not the hero. It is at best an anti-hero, there is darkness in him. “therefore entrusted the showrunneuse.