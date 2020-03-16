The Walking Dead World Beyond: new images of the series !

Share on Facebook

New, previously unseen footage and a promotional poster for the spin-off of The Walking Dead have been released by Amazon Prime Video !

The least we can say is that Amazon Prime Video knows how to make wait the fans who eagerly await the new episodes of season 10 of The Walking Dead.

For those who have followed the entire series, Amazon Prime Video has announced march 11 as the spin-off show named The Walking Dead : the World Beyond. It will be available on April 13. The series as expected will therefore be available in a few weeks in Europe (except Spain and Portugal). But also in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

The streaming platform has taken advantage of this CP to unveil four images of the series, and a first poster promo.

Amazon Prime Video access to which explodes with fans of series and movies. And also to Internet service providers. It should thus appeal to fans of the series. It is indeed a good news for the fans of the program to be broadcast by AMC.

Since the release of the teaser in November 2019, Amazon Prime Video had remained quiet about the spin-off. The infatuation remains, in any case, total one, since it should allow to learn more about the origins of the virus.

That watch in the meantime on the 13th of April ?

The spin-off of The Walking Dead was co-written by Scott Gimple and Matt Negrete. And it focuses on the beginning of the end of the world. Natalie Gold, Al Calderon, and Ted Sutherlandle will play as the first survivors.

It remains only a month before discovering this spin-off. It will be to watch as an exclusive on Amazon Prime Video.

By 13 April, the enthusiasts of the series of zombies, can immerse themselves in The Walking Dead. And get a booster shot. In the current context of infection of the coronavirus, the expectation can however be long.

To pass the time, in this month of march, Amazon Prime Video also allows its subscribers to review all of the saga Resident Evil.

Inspired by the video game of the same name, the theme is closer to that of The Walking Dead. Since it is also a virus that turns human beings into zombies.

The custom main, Alice, wakes up with amnesia in a bathroom. She meets Matt, a police officer. And both are constrained to follow a group of soldiers in The Hive, due to an incident.

They will then discover that the members of the lab are no longer alive. This first opus released in 2020 is the beginning of a saga that has seen a strong success. There are so plenty waiting for The Walking Dead : the World Beyond.