The Walking Dead World Beyond: new trailer for the spin-off !

In a few months, fans of The Walking Dead will be able to see a new spin-off. The chain has unveiled a trailer for World Beyond !

The universe of The Walking Dead is about to grow a little more. A new spin-off arrives, and AMC has just unveiled the trailer for World Beyond ! Beware, the article contains spoilers.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead has taken a few days ago and the fans are happy to find Daryl, Carol and the other characters. Over the years, the series has been a big hit on AMC. Thus, the channel has chosen to expand its universe by developing spin-off. In fact, for several years, fans can see FTWD. However, in a few weeks, a new series derived going to happen.

On the 12th of next April, fans of The Walking Dead will be able to see the World Beyond, a new spin-off. This new show will put on stage a group of young people trying to survive after the apocalypse. The series will occur well before Rick, Daryl and the other characters. Thus, it will be time to learn a little more about the outbreak and what could happen on Earth after the contagion of zombies.

The Walking Dead : a new trailer for World Beyond !

The chain AMC is pleased to be able to do a whole new series around The Walking Dead. Thus, in order to stall the fans, the chain has unveiled a brand new trailer. In this trailer, we found Alexa Mansour and Aliyah Royal who will put themselves in the shoes of the two sisters. The two young women will attempt to find their father and she will have to face a horde of zombies. And then, on their road, she could see other young people who have lost their parents.

The young people are going to have to learn to trust in the spin-off of The Walking Dead. It is known that some will become heroes, while others take another path. Finally, the chain AMC has already announced that a World Beyond, there are only two seasons. As well, the fans are going to have to thoroughly enjoy the episodes and not be too attach to the characters. The series will be released very soon on Amazon Prime Video.