World Boxing organization (WBO) announced the cancellation of all Boxing matches until June of 2020 because of the pandemic coronavirus.

“Against the background of the current situation worldwide, which is caused due to the spread of Covid-19, WBO has postponed all the events of Boxing until June 2020,” — said in a statement.

Also they added that will update the information.

The battle Lomachenko — Lopez was scheduled for may 14.

Source: WBO