The Weasel gave his support to Rohff for the release of “You got captured”

The Weasel comes to the promotion of the last title of Rohff titled “You got caught” ! Obviously, he loved this single !

Friday 20 march 2020, Rohff has released a new title called ” you got caught “ ! A song that the rapper La Fouine was already validated… MCE TV tells you more !

Obviously, having a common enemy tightens the links ! Especially between two artists ! As well, the rapper la Fouine has provided support to Rohff !

In effect, the interpreter can make me stop has posted the visual of the single in its story Instagram ! Udo photo with easily add emoji flames !

Also, the Weasel is not the only one having validated this title ! Users seem to already loved it also ! MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few comments !

The least we can say is that ce single Rohff already seems to be unanimity on the web… Stack that he needed to be changing the ideas in this confinement period !

The Weasel is not the only one to validate ” you’re captured “

All the people who have listened to “you got caught” seem to have enjoyed this new title ! In fact, just as the Weasel, the latter have validated this single !

MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few messages from internet users on the web ! One thing is for sure, they are not at all shown to be stingy with compliments !

“Amazing what a title… But really, that all the other rappers hide ! Rohff this is the best there is no longer any doubt, even the Beady love this sound ! “

Or again : ” It is the remedy against the covid-19 this sound ! It is very heavy bravo Rohff ! “” I feel that it’s going to be a classic… Like almost all their songs, the padre of the rap game is back like never before ! “

And we can read on the social network of a rapper… But also in the comments of the video on Youtube ! A when featuring with La Fouine ?