The Weasel repeats his pieces on Instagram to prepare for his next tour !

Confined, The Weasel does not lie idle. On Instagram, the rapper is then shown in full rehearsal for his future tours.

If some are benefiting from the containment to quell a series with length of day, others prefer to repeat. Thus, The stone Marten balance his classics on Instagarm. MCE TV tells you more !

For more than a week, the entire country is on break. In the Face of the pandemic of the Covid-19, it is necessary to act !

Thus, strict measures are to be adhered to in order to avoid the spread of the virus. Therefore, it is forbidden to leave her home without a valid reason.

Also, any output which is not justified is punishable by a fine of 135 euros. What discourage the more clever.

For some, it is a real hell. Stuck at home, boredom can very quickly feel.

However, this situation does not seem to pose problems to The Weasel. The rapper Trappes prefers to even laugh !

On Instagram, he appears constantly to smile, at the bedside of new activities.

La Fouine balance That can make me stop ? on Instagram !

In these difficult times, The Weasel, therefore, is part of those who have not been sitting idly. On Instagram, it was a very nice surprise to his fans.

Accompanied by a simple enclosure, the rapper has so rappé one of his pieces of the most iconic, That I can stop it ?.

As strong as ever, The Weasel has put everyone of agreement. ” It is a classic of French rap” , ” This is one of your best sounds “, ” The Weasel you are the best ! “.

Moreover, he also took the opportunity to make an announcement. What do happy !

“I take advantage of the containment to repeat some of the songs for next tour… I look forward to see you all again ! “

And yes, The Weasel already preparing the sequel. For him, there is no question of wasting time.

His fans are impatient to meet their idol. ” I look forward to see you again ! “.