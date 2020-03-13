The weather huffed and collapsed on Russia (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Погода разбушевалась и обвалилась на Россию (фото)

In Moscow and Moscow raged the storm, from-for a strong wind flew rooftops, billboards, and trees falling on passersby.

This is reported by rossm.

In the capital of Russia squally wind has tumbled down tens trees, billboards and power transmission pylons.

Погода разбушевалась и обвалилась на Россию (фото)

Погода разбушевалась и обвалилась на Россию (фото)

Погода разбушевалась и обвалилась на Россию (фото)

Погода разбушевалась и обвалилась на Россию (фото)

Погода разбушевалась и обвалилась на Россию (фото)

One person was killed after a tree falling on the car. A victim of the Moscow hurricane is a 45-year-old man Roman Degtyarev, he was driving on the 1st Myasnikovskaya street, when the roof of his car fell a tree. The driver immediately lost consciousness. Machine, inertia, drove a few meters and crashed into a parked car. To save the man failed. In addition, the result of a strong gust of wind injured two people, they are hospitalized.

In Moscow near the shopping center Perovskiy in Novogireevo in the result of a strong wind at the girl, a Billboard fell. She was hospitalized unconscious. The victim was a champion of Russia in knife fight Veronica Fly.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article