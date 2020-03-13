The weather huffed and collapsed on Russia (photo)

In Moscow and Moscow raged the storm, from-for a strong wind flew rooftops, billboards, and trees falling on passersby.

This is reported by rossm.

In the capital of Russia squally wind has tumbled down tens trees, billboards and power transmission pylons.

One person was killed after a tree falling on the car. A victim of the Moscow hurricane is a 45-year-old man Roman Degtyarev, he was driving on the 1st Myasnikovskaya street, when the roof of his car fell a tree. The driver immediately lost consciousness. Machine, inertia, drove a few meters and crashed into a parked car. To save the man failed. In addition, the result of a strong gust of wind injured two people, they are hospitalized.

In Moscow near the shopping center Perovskiy in Novogireevo in the result of a strong wind at the girl, a Billboard fell. She was hospitalized unconscious. The victim was a champion of Russia in knife fight Veronica Fly.