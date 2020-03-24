The Weeknd has unveiled the video for the song “In Your Eyes”

The Weeknd. Photo: facebook.com/theweeknd

Canadian singer The Weeknd presented a video for the song “In Your Eyes”.

This is 1 of a series of clips where revealed with each new clip the new part of the whole history of the character played by himself “The Weeknd”. It all started with the video for the song Heartless, after there was a video for the song Blinding Lights, just before the release of “In Your Eyes” short film called After Hours.

The clip was released a few days after the launch of the new album.

We offer you to see the new video The Weeknd:

