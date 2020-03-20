The Weeknd presented a new album After Hours

The Weeknd. Photo: facebook.com/theweeknd

Canadian singer The Weeknd has released a new album After Hours. Its name is a reference to the eponymous movie by Martin Scorsese’s 1985 “After work”.

In addition, according to the musician, while working he was inspired by a drama based on the book by hunter S. Thompson “Fear and loathing in Las Vegas”.

It’s 14 tracks — including the latest song “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights”.

In the recording plate participated Daniel Lopatin (Oneohtrix Point Never), Metro Boomin and Kevin Parker from Tame Impala.

After Hours is the fourth Studio album of the musician. Previous, Starboy, was released in 2016. In 2018, he released an EP (mini album) My Dear Melancholy.

Recently, The Weeknd has unveiled the video for the song Blinding Lights.