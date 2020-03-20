The Weeknd released a new album After Hours

Canadian singer The Weeknd presented a new album After Hours. Its name is a reference to the eponymous movie by Martin Scorsese’s 1985 “After work”.

In addition, according to the musician, while working he was inspired by a drama based on the book by hunter S. Thompson “Fear and loathing in Las Vegas”.

In the tracklist of the album consisted of 14 songs, including the singles Blinding Lights, Heartless and After Hours, which has already released videos. Previous album My Dear Melancholy, was released in March of last year, it included 6 tracks.

We will remind, earlier The Weeknd published creepy short film with the same name the album After Hours. Under the video there is even a warning that it is not desirable to look people with epilepsy.