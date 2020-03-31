The Weeknd released three unreleased bonus tracks, Nothing Compares, Missed You and the Final Lullaby

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

The Weeknd выпустил три неизданных бонус-трека Nothing Compares, Missed You и Final Lullaby

Canadian singer Abel Tesfaye known as The Weeknd, has published three unreleased bonus tracks, Nothing Compares, Missed You and Final Lullaby.

These compositions were not included in the new album After Hours, released on March 20.

After Hours is the fourth Studio record and first release in two years. The album topped the Billboard 200 and set a record week of auditions for R&B records (220 million). The previous record also belonged to The Weeknd (album Starboy).

We will remind, earlier The Weeknd presented a clip for the song “In Your Eyes”.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article