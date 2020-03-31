The Weeknd released three unreleased bonus tracks, Nothing Compares, Missed You and the Final Lullaby

Canadian singer Abel Tesfaye known as The Weeknd, has published three unreleased bonus tracks, Nothing Compares, Missed You and Final Lullaby.

These compositions were not included in the new album After Hours, released on March 20.

After Hours is the fourth Studio record and first release in two years. The album topped the Billboard 200 and set a record week of auditions for R&B records (220 million). The previous record also belonged to The Weeknd (album Starboy).

We will remind, earlier The Weeknd presented a clip for the song “In Your Eyes”.