The Weeknd revealed the tracklist for new album After Hours

Canadian singer The Weeknd after the presentation of the title track and the cover of the new album After Hours, released his tracklist.

New album After Hours will be released March 20. In the tracklist includes 14 songs.

We will remind, earlier The Weeknd published creepy short film with the same name the album After Hours. Under the video there is even a warning that it is not desirable to look people with epilepsy.