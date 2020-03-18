The Weeknd revealed the tracklist for new album After Hours

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

​The Weeknd показал треклист нового альбома After Hours

Canadian singer The Weeknd after the presentation of the title track and the cover of the new album After Hours, released his tracklist.

New album After Hours will be released March 20. In the tracklist includes 14 songs.

View this post in Instagram

Track List… 3 MORE DAYS

Publication from The Weeknd (@theweeknd) 17 Mar 2020 10:16 PDT

We will remind, earlier The Weeknd published creepy short film with the same name the album After Hours. Under the video there is even a warning that it is not desirable to look people with epilepsy.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article