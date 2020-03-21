The Weeknd talks about Selena Gomez in his title ” Save Your Tears

Share on Facebook

The singer The Weeknd dedicates his last song “Save you “tears” to his former girlfriend, Selena Gomez. His fans are shocked !

After ten months of relationship, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez split in October 2017. Two years later, the singer is dedicating his final song “Save you” tears “. MCE explains to you all !

All fans of The Weeknd will know ! In most of his music, the singer of 30 years, deals with his favorite theme. Sex and love ! Indeed, Abel Tesfaye (his real name) often relies on its own history.

In fact, artists are often inspired by their sorrow of heart to write a song. The evidence with Selena Gomez ! In his latest single ” Feel Me “, people are convinced. According to them, she is talking about Justin Bieber.

Also, it goes a funny message ! “I don’t want to be stuck in the middle. Your ups and your downs. Baby, as long as you’re not going to be with me. You’ll always be alone,” sings the former star of Wizards of Waverly Place.

Yet, the young woman could very well talk about a more recent history… Like the one with The Weeknd ! Yes, the two artists remained more than ten months together in the year 2017.

But to believe her latest music, the american singer was only a bandage for him ! He could not forget his first love, Bella Hadid. Then, he used it to try to turn the page.

The Weeknd dedicates his song to Selena Gomez

“I have wasted my time with another. It didn’t happen not even at the ankle (…) I can’t forget you / I want you for myself (…) You are with me since the early beginnings. And I know we don’t talk now,” sings it.

So for fans of The Weeknd, the comparison is obvious ! It confronts Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez. Besides, the young man continues to inspire the performer of ” Uncommon “. The proof !

On 19 march, the canadian singer-publishes its new ” Save your tears “. Based on information from HollywoodLife, there is not the shadow of a doubt ! The latter still speaks of the child star of Disney Channel !

“Well, I have to believe that I would always stay. I said stuff that I never would have had to say. Yeah, I‘ve broken your heart, like someone else has broken mine” , sings The Weeknd. And you, what do you think ?