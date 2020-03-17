The white house canceled the event for Easter

The white house has cancelled the traditional Easter activities for children — riding eggs — due to the spread of the coronavirus. This was reported by press Secretary of the White house Stephanie Grisham in his Twitter on March 16.

Such a decision she called a precautionary measure amid declared a nationwide state of emergency. To post the attached document office of the first lady, Melanie trump.

“The health and safety of all Americans is a top priority, especially now. I am deeply sorry about the cancellation, but we are forced to make difficult decisions to ensure the health of the nation in future”, — quoted the wife of the President of the United States.

The Melania trump urged to listen to the recommendations of the authorities on the prevention of disease. So, people are recommended to frequently wash hands and maintain distance when communicating with other people, if possible, to work from home and to restrict the movement, writes Fox News.

According to the center for biomedical research at Johns Hopkins University on March 16, the United States has confirmed more than 3.8 thousand cases of coronavirus, 69 people died.