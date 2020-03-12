The who declared the pandemic coronavirus in the world

The world health organization (who) declared a pandemic coronavirus. With the corresponding statement at a briefing March 11, was made head of the who Tedros Aden Hebraicus.

According to him, the organization concerned as the speed of propagation of the coronavirus in the world and “alarming levels of inactivity”.

“We did an assessment that COVID19 can be described as a pandemic”, — said the head of the who.

Consider the pandemic an epidemic that spreads to many countries around the world.

Just as in the world, according to the who coronavirus infection picked up more than 110 thousand people, of whom more than 4 thousand died.

Recall that in Ukraine there is a national plan to combat the epidemic of the coronavirus, and at the government meeting on 11 March it was decided to close two-thirds of the checkpoints on the border.

