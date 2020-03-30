The who has called on healthy people to give up wearing medical masks

Experts of the world health organization (who) reaffirmed its conclusion that medical masks do not need to wear healthy people. This was stated during a briefing, the Executive Director of the organization Michael Ryan,reports CNN.

According to him, the mask in the first place should only be worn by infected people or medical staff in contact with infected. Furthermore, improper wearing of masks can even harm humans.

“There is no specific evidence that a mass mask-wearing population has any potential benefits. In fact, there is some evidence to the contrary effect if used improperly or improper wearing of a mask” — said Ryan.

An epidemiologist with the who communicable diseases Dr Maria van Kerkhove added that the mask should use people who are most in need, particularly medical staff.

“In society we do not recommend the use of a mask, if you are not sick, as well as measures to prevent further infection from you if you are sick,” said van Kerkhove.

She also noted that the priority use of medical masks should be given to infected people who are at home and those who care for them.

Recall that the Ukrainian health Ministry said that medical masks should be worn because everything can be potentially infected with coronavirus.

