The who has warned that healthy people unsafe to wear masks

Medical masks don’t need to wear, if you are sick and not come into contact with infected.

This was stated by Executive Director of the world health organization Michael Ryan at the briefing, which was broadcast on the Twitter page.

He explained that the mask is primarily intended for infected people or nurses in contact with patients.

Furthermore, improper use of these remedies may harm the health. How, Ryan said.

“There is no specific evidence that a mass mask-wearing population has any potential benefits,” he added.

The who epidemiologist for infectious diseases Maria van Kerkhove said that masks are required to wear positive people who are on isolation, and those who care for them.