The who recommended drug for self-treatment of coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury

ВОЗ посоветовала препарат для самолечения от коронавируса

Tuesday, March 17, it became known that the world health organization (who) for the treatment for symptoms of coronavirus recommends the use of paracetamol. This was at the briefing in Geneva, said the representative of the who Christian Lindmeier, writes Die Welt.

According to him, if you suspect the coronavirus should not be taken popular anti-inflammatory drug ibuprofen, as today continues the study of its negative impact on infected.

“We recommend you take paracetamol, but not ibuprofen, in suspicious cases,” said Lindmeier.

He also clarified that this applies only to admission without medical advice.

