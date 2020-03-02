The whole range of emotions: Prince William was caught when he was rooting for your favorite football team (photo…

Prince William, dressed in a black jacket and baseball cap, was spotted at London’s Wembley stadium among the fans at the match between the football teams Aston Villa and Manchester city. 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge — a longtime fan of the Birmingham club Aston Villa. He was very emotional and rooting for their favorites, hoping to win. But, according to newspaper the Sun, even the king’s part did not help. The winner of the match with the score 2:1 were the players, “Manchester city”, which was Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko. And joy the Prince gave way to despair.

Prince William loved that one pic.twitter.com/YBdfR8g0wv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 1, 2020

Coach, “Aston Villa” Dean Smith said before the game, William looked into the players ‘ dressing room and wished them success for which they are very grateful.

This time His Highness was in the stands alone. In October, for the match between Aston Villa and Norwich city FC, he took to wife Kate Middleton and their eldest children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Especially roughly react to the events happening at the stadium, shared his father’s enthusiasm for six-year-old George, who was in a t-shirt with the symbols of “Aston Villa”.

