The widow of Bryant has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the crashed helicopter

The widow of the legends of the National basketball Association (NBA) Kobe Bryant Vanessa have filed a lawsuit against the company, Island Express Helicopters, reports TMZ.

According to the publication, the reason for the application was the permission of the owners of the helicopter flying in poor weather conditions and the negligence of the pilot Ares Sabana.

Crash involving Bryant occurred on the morning of January 26 in California. On Board the helicopter in addition to the basketball player were his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, the pilot and six passengers. They all died.

Bryant five-time champion of the NBA in the “Los Angeles Lakers”, which appeared from 1996 to 2018. He was voted the most valuable player (MVP) of the regular championship of a season-2007/08 and the MVP of the final series in 2009 and 2010. It is 18 times participated in the all-star game, he was its MVP. Bryant ranks fourth in League history for number of career points.

Bryant is the second player in the history of the NBA by the number of points scored in one game. In the meeting of the regular season against Toronto raptors shooting guard scored 81 points.

He also twice won gold medals in the Olympic games with team USA in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London.