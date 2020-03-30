The widow of the founder of NTV Igor Malashenko Bozhena Rynska announced the birth of his daughter from deceased husband

45-year-old columnist, blogger and socialite Bozhena Rynska, whose husband Igor Malashenko hanged himself a year ago, announced the birth of his daughter Eugenia. She told about it in interview to the magazine HELLO!, writes “StarHit”.

Daughter Bozena, which she named Eugene, was born on March 5 — it was born by a surrogate mother. According to Bozena, the father is her late husband, Igor Malashenko, who committed suicide a year ago.

“I really wanted a copy of Igor — this is what happened: I. so like him! The same carefully-Nastenka. And look at her like a father,” she told the publication.

At the end of last summer, six months after the death Malashenko, Rynska said on his page in Facebook that she’s having a baby from him.

“We with Igor have a child. It’s a girl. This girl Igor. A healthy girl, so far as can be judged about health for super-progressive screenings”,— she wrote.

In an interview with TV channel “Rain” widow Malashenko said that before his suicide within a few years they Igor was trying to become parents, but to bear a child she did not intend.

“We actually worked on this in 2015, and from the very beginning was very unlucky with the clinics… I Have a problem, I have thrombophilia and Igor asked me not to wear the most, because he was afraid it could lead to big problems of the child. And Igor said, and a friend of his told him that it is not necessary that I wear myself, at 44, is very hard, and I was 42, and let’s still a surrogate. And we found a surrogate mother,” — said Rynska in an interview with “Rain”.

We will remind, a political scientist, journalist and Creator of NTV Igor Malashenko is the co — founder of NTV, one of the leaders of the election campaign of the first President of Russia Boris Yeltsin in 1996, he headed the headquarters of Ksenia Sobchak in the framework of the presidential election campaign of 2018.

In 2018 he married Bozhenov Rynska after seven years of the novel. A year later he was gone: on 65-m to year of life, according to the Supreme court of Andalusia, Igor Malashenko, had committed suicide in the garden of a house in Spain. In mass media the information appeared that he suffered from severe clinical depression.

The marriage of Bozena Ryńskie second for Igor Malashenko. In the year of his marriage to her he divorced his first wife, Helen, in marriage, with whom had three children. Until his last day Malashenko was suing her for partition of the property. In an interview with “Rain” Bozena said that he would continue to plead with Elena Malashenko, living in the US, and now seek the inheritance to his newborn daughter.

